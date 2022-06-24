 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Brown...Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

50th Fiddlers' Gathering Gets Back to Its Roots

  • Updated
  • 0
50th Fiddlers' Gathering Gets Back to Its Roots

Woman tunes her upright bass at the 2022 Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering.

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering marks the 50th anniversary for the festival. 

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Battle Ground over the course of the three-day festival weekend.

Musical acts ranging from Bluegrass and Old Time to Creole/Zydeco will be on stage to entertain you and your family. 

People's Brewing Company will be manning the beer garden with cold, locally brewed beer to quench your thirst. There are also multiple food truck options to tame your hunger. 

While you're listening to the acoustic music drift across the park you can peruse the multiple craft vendors and even learn how to quilt from one of the Americus Quilt Club members. 

Click here to find a full artist list or to purchase tickets.

Recommended for you