50th Fiddlers' Gathering Gets Back to Its Roots

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering marks the 50th anniversary for the festival.
Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Battle Ground over the course of the three-day festival weekend.
Musical acts ranging from Bluegrass and Old Time to Creole/Zydeco will be on stage to entertain you and your family.
People's Brewing Company will be manning the beer garden with cold, locally brewed beer to quench your thirst. There are also multiple food truck options to tame your hunger.
While you're listening to the acoustic music drift across the park you can peruse the multiple craft vendors and even learn how to quilt from one of the Americus Quilt Club members.
Click here to find a full artist list or to purchase tickets.