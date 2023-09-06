31st Hunger Hike to Happen September 17th

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 31st annual Hunger Hike is scheduled to happen on Sunday, September 17th in the afternoon.
It will take place in the Riehle Plaza, with one-point-five walk along trails around Tapawingo Park.
This event is part of Food Finders' September's Hunger Action Month.
So far, they have raised $57,000.
During the fundraising event, will be live music, food, special activities for the kids, and more.
President and CEO of Food Finders in Lafayette Kier Crites Muller stated they are in the "same situation [of hunger issues]," but with "worse numbers."
"We have to buy more food than we ever had before to keep up with the demand," she said.
She said locally, there are about 21,000 people who don't know where their next meal will be coming from.
"The folks that we're serving is our community. They're our neighbors, they're your neighbors...they're your friends, they're your folks that you go to church with, that you see in your children's classrooms. Despite those distressing numbers, we're excited about people coming together at this time, there is something that you can do, and there's always something that we can do to bring awareness to food insecurities," Muller said.
Partnering with them is Purdue's Crew Team, who's been involved with the organization for decades.
"It's important to link Purdue students whenever we can to sort of step outside the university, which is a bit of a closed ecosystem and step away from what is a bit of a privileged life in college, so that they can appreciate the need that's in their local community, so that as they develop this foundational experience that they're in, they don't just think of what can I do for myself, my career, my next steps, but sort of expand their own well being to that of others...and try to appreciate that their involvement, even if it feels small right now, will become a part of themselves as they go forward and in each community they're a part of," Crew Coach and Honorary Co-Chair of the hike Nathan Walker said.
The Director of Purdue's Black Cultural Center Dr. Anne Edwards added to Coach Walker's statement.
"We want them to understand that they're a part of this community; they live here, they are educated here as well, and this is a benefit to them just as much, and their ability to live and thrive in this community," she said.
"40 percent of Americans believe that people facing food insecurity have made a series of bad choices that have kind of landed them in this situation. We that are in this field and that do this work on a daily basis know that that's not the case, but events like this get you kind of out of your head and into your heart and seeing it live in action," Muller said.
