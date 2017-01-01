Texas fundraising cooler makes its way through Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind, (WLFI) — A cooler donated by Cabellas is making its way around the country through state police offices.

It's collecting money for Department of Public Service workers impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Today, it passed through the Lafayette Indiana State Police post. Troopers in Delaware were given the cooler for a fundraiser from Cabellas.

A trooper from Texas purchased it and state police in Delaware decided to donate the money back to Texas DPS workers.

As it is passed along from state to state, troopers add their patches and the donations they receive.

Master Trooper Aaron McCormick picked it up from the Cabellas in Noblesville and is taking it to the store in Hammond today.

"It started in Delaware and they raised about $1,700. And then it went to Pennsylvania State Police and they raised a little over $1,400. Yesterday in Noblesville we raised about $350 so hopefully, I'm able to build upon that today in Hammond," said McCormick.

If you're interested in donating, you can do so by writing a check to the Indiana State Police Alliance in care of the ISP Honor Guard.

The next stop for the cooler is Illinois. Then it's on to Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas before it makes its way to the DPS workers in Texas.